Russia-Ukraine war: 1000 Indian students on move, 650 stranded nearby

Students leave Kharkiv’s suburb Pesochin I Many without food, water in Sumy

Russia-Ukraine war: 1000 Indian students on move, 650 stranded nearby

Stranded Indian students at a bunker in a hostel at Sumy.

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 5

Over 650 Indian students remain stranded in bunkers in Sumy, north of Kharkiv, on the 10th day of Ukraine’s invasion by Russian forces. In some relief though, evacuation has begun in Pesochin, the western suburb of Kharkiv, to bring back over 1,000 persons stranded there to safety.

Left with no food, most students in Sumy are forced to melt snow. With key infrastructure ravaged and the nearest rail line broken, they have run out of transport options. Their problems have been compounded by steady bombardment, leaving parents of the students anxious.

Destruction all around, can’t leave

The train network is destroyed. Buses aren’t plying. There are regular blasts. Our children don’t have the option of leaving their bunker. —Dalwinder Singh, Fateher of a student

For two successive nights, two major blasts have rocked the precinct near the hostel bunker where 700 students from India are staying put. The blast last night left one of the Indian girl students unconscious. Dalwinder Singh, father of Kapurthala girl Muskan Thind, said: “The blast the night before took out the power and broke the water supply line. Power was restored later but there is no water or food. They have been surviving on biscuits and melted snow. The girls cook a small quantity of rice when hunger is unbearable. The train network is destroyed and buses aren’t plying. There are regular blasts and some girls are unwell. Unlike those stranded in other places, our children don’t have the option of leaving their bunker.”

He added: “Students have been making repeated calls to the Indian Embassy, but they are told to stay put. We urge the Centre to evacuate these students immediately.” Sukhwinder Singh, father of another student Gurleen Kaur, said: “They have no food or water. No one has ventured out due to bombing. Government help is yet to arrive. Hungry and thirsty, how long can our kids stay on like this?”

In Pesochin, two buses left with students on Thursday and the pace of evacuation was stepped up on Friday. Buses and taxis have hiked their fares for a ride to the western city of Ternopil, some 900 km away, from $200 a seat to $500. Many students who had run out of money said their consultant Karan Sandhu bailed them out. A majority of the students have been brought out through taxis or double-decker buses.

Since last afternoon, an estimated six buses left with students and the remaining will be brought out today. From Ternopil, the parents hoped, the students would be evacuated through the Romanian border.

Kuldeep Singh, father of Kapurthala student Ekamdeep Singh, said: “My son had set out from Pesochin in a taxi yesterday but I haven’t heard from him due to patchy network. They are still on the way. They may reach Ternopil at night.”

Jalandhar resident Tejinder Kaur’s daughter Jashmeen started out late last afternoon from Pesochin and is on way to Ternopil. “She had no money but her consultant helped her get out. A lot of people are heading in the direction, hence there are a lot of bottlenecks,” she said.

Families relieved

Abohar: Five buses with 250 Indian students, who had walked from Kharkiv to Pesochin have started moving out to border areas. As many as 48 will leave on Sunday. Parents of stranded students, while thanking consultant Karan Sandhu for helping out the students, have heaved a sigh of relief. Sandhu, who is with students, said the Indian Embassy had provided financial help to students, but other essential arrangements were not made. However, the movement of students brought relief to families. Raj Sadosh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala