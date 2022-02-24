Ukraine crisis: Act against airlines for increasing fare, Bhagwant Mann to Centre

Chandigarh, February 23
AAP chief ministerial candidate and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has appealed to the Union Government and the Governor to ensure the safe return of the Indian students, including from Punjab, studying in Ukraine. He also demanded strict action against airlines for increasing ticket prices arbitrarily in a time of crisis.
He said hundreds of students from different districts of Punjab are studying in crisis-hit Ukraine. Their parents are worried about their safety. The Centre should make immediate arrangement for the safe return of Indian students.
The AAP leader said, “Students studying in Ukraine are facing severe difficulties due to the unfavourable situation. Hundreds of students from all over India, including Punjab, went to study medicine in Ukraine. The central government has ordered the students to return home, but has not made any arrangement to bring them back safely. No airline was given the responsibility, nor have plane ticket prices been fixed.”
Mann said private airlines had tripled air ticket prices. A ticket earlier sold for Rs 25,000 is now available for Rs 75,000.
He added students and their parents had accused the Indian Embassy in Ukraine of not cooperating.
