Ukraine Crisis: Rates of essentials zoom, commoners suffer

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 26

Once again, families belonging to the middle and lower-income groups find themselves financially hard pressed following the price hike of key grocery products, including vegetable and refined oils, rice, wheat flour and other essential items.

There has been a hike of at least 15% in the prices of these essential items during the past four to five days, with Ukraine crisis adding to the woes.

All India Retailers’ Federation president Onkar Goel said the short supply of palm oil from Malaysia and other countries led to a 20% hike in the prices of different varieties of refined oils. Similarly, there was an appreciation of 20% and more in the rates of detergents, washing and bathing soaps. Similarly, the prices of sugar and wheat flour have also increased, stretching the budget of commoners.

Rupinder Kaur, a homemaker, says: “Soaring inflation on basic essential items is burning a hole in the pocket of the consumers. However, haughty leaders don’t bother to notice the pressing issue.”

Retail grocery store operators Comrade Buta Ram and Sandeep Gupta say the spiralling rise in the prices of essential items have a cascading impact on the monthly ration-buying capacity of the commoners, who were cutting down expenses on some eatables to keep their monthly budget within the limit of their income. “This trend could decrease their nutritional intake.” They said the prices of several essential items had almost doubled since the Covid outbreak. “For instance, mustard oil that was available at Rs 100 per litre in March 2020, now costs Rs 180.”

Pharma firms jittery too

The pharmaceutical industry, which annually exports products worth Rs500-crore, is also jittery. It fears that the war can be detrimental to their interests as they won’t receive payments. Amit Kapur, a proprietor, said the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) had seen a sharp rise due to the stocking up of the items by importers & exporters.

