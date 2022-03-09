Ukraine crisis: Teachers in Punjab oppose move to adjust returnees

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

The Punjab State Medical & Dental Teachers Association (PSMDTA) has decided to oppose any move of the Government of India or the National Medical Commission (NMC) to accommodate Ukraine returnees.

Medical students, who have returned from the war-torn country, want to complete their MBBS in state-run medical colleges here.

Dr Diwan Singh Bhullar, state president, PSMDTA, said the association was sympathetic towards the students who had to leave Ukraine without completing their medical courses. Also, it was the moral duty of the Indian authorities to take care of the future of these students on humanitarian grounds. However, the decision, if taken, would affect the studies of meritorious students already pursuing undergraduate courses in the state-run medical colleges.

He said: “The decision will demoralise students already pursing MBBS in state-run colleges. Allowing returnees, who didn’t compete in NEET, into government medical colleges will be termed a backdoor entry.”

Gaurav Gupta, a fourth-year MBBS student in Ukraine, said: “The government should make one-time exception to adjust students, who have returned from Ukraine, in Indian medial colleges.”

Chitwan Garg, whose brother Utkarsh Garg returned from Ukraine, said: “The focus should be on opening new medical colleges in the state rather than hitting out at returnees. Besides, students back from Ukraine should be allowed to pursue studies on humanitarian grounds.”

