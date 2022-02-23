Ukraine crisis: Three-fold hike in flight fares, students in a fix

Sukhmeet Bhasin & Archit Watts

Mansa, February 22

Like many others, a Muktsar family is praying for the early and safe return of their daughters from strife-torn Ukraine. Ranjit Singh of Thandewala village, who is a retired government employee, said: “My daughter had booked her ticket twice but could not board the flight. She has got a hope third time now and we are endlessly praying for her safe return and for hundreds of others who are stuck there.”

A ticket costing approximately Rs 20,000 has risen to above Rs 70,000 since the Ukrainian crisis.

It is worth mentioning that a number of students from the region go to Ukraine to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate in medical, dental and nursing courses as they are recognised around the globe.

A section of parents contacted by the Tribune correspondents said high prices of tickets was said to be one of the biggest reasons for the current crises. There are no confirmed figures of those still there. However, students who have returned said a large number of students, of total 50,000 odd, were still stuck in Ukraine. The Indian embassy has advised its citizens, especially students, to leave Ukraine temporarily and avoid non-essential travel to and within the country.

Nitin Sharma (19) of Bareta town in Mansa, who has just returned from Ukraine, said: “On February 13, I booked a flight to India through Germany. I paid Rs 41,500. I was not allowed to board the flight. Later, I got a ticket for Rs 55,000 via Dubai on February 19.”

He said many students were still stuck there and even prices of the essential commodities had gone up.

Nitin said: “The situation is bad and might worsen.” Another youth Piyush Goyal from Bareta is still stuck in Ukraine and his father, who is a government teacher, is making frantic calls at all possible sources of information he could to get the latest information about his son.

A travel agent confirmed that many among those stuck there were facing financial problems in securing a ticket to return home. “They are facing many problems in managing their stay there, besides worrying about their flight back home,” he said.

Another parent, Gurmukh Singh, said: “Our daughter is calling us regularly and assuring us that she will be flying back soon. However, our anxiety rises with each passing day.”

