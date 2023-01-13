Unable to keep pace with Rahul Gandhi, many Punjab leaders give up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The fitness level of many senior Punjab leaders is being put to test as the Rahul’s yatra today covered 23 km between Khanna and Ludhiana.

Given Rahul’s fast pace of walking, a number of leaders are finding it hard to walk long distances. After walking for a few kilometres, they gave up. On Thursday, fatigue was visible on many faces.

Some of the former Cabinet ministers, former MLAs and senior leaders, after brisk walking for a few kilometres, preferred to take a break.

Though state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal, Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon and other young leaders were seen keeping pace with Rahul, others such as MP Dr Amar Singh, leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Randhawa got tired.

Later, Rahul, ahead of addressing a gathering in Ludhiana, called for Bajwa. MP Ravneet Bittu and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary made repeated announcements for Bajwa, but he had left for the day.

A number of leaders said walking for long distances daily was a new challenge and experience for them.

“Rahul surrounded by security personnel walks briskly. Others try to keep pace with him. At times, many people come close to Rahul for photo-ops, leading to chaos before security personnel clear the rush,” said one of the coordinators of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rana Gurjeet told to leave venue

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with academicians and historians at Mandi Gobindgarh on Wednesday, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh (in pic) was asked to leave the venue. He left the venue in a huff and did not return in spite of repeated requests by Raja Warring. Rana Gurjeet appeared to have been upset with Warring.

‘Methi paranthas’ for Priyanka

Rahul Gandhi savoured ‘methi paranthas’ for breakfast at a house in Sahnewal. Rahul, who had to fly back to New Delhi, also got these packed for his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

