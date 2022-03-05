Uncertainty over Punjab poll results, candidates jittery

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 4

With no method to exactly assess the votes they have got, a majority of candidates are having sleepless nights. Multi-cornered contests in Assembly elections this time are making evaluation more difficult for them.

Leaders of various political parties have been calculating their votes based on their own assumptions, leading to interesting conclusions.

Like, AAP leaders have been claiming this time women have been “silent voters” with a majority of them choosing the party.

Congress leaders say that the work of CM Charanjit Singh Channi would help them form government again while BJP and SAD leaders also have their own calculations.

“It’s the first election, when even after voting, leaders are calling us to get feedback. But neither leaders nor voters know who will win,” said Navdeep Singh, a Sangrur youth. Desperate to get any information, many candidates have deputed their confidants to collect village-wise details from sarpanches. However, this exercise is also disappointing them.

“I have got a large number of votes in the Lehra constituency and will definitely win. But the multi-cornered contest has made things uncertain at other seats. Like me, other politicians are also trying to get some information of various seats through their sources, but contradicting information is only multiplying confusion,” said Parminder Dhindsa, Lehra MLA.