Uncertainty prevails over extension to VC of Bathinda tech varsity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Uncertainty prevails on the extension to the outgoing Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU (Punjab Technical University), Bathinda, whose three year tenure ended on November 1.

After much delay, the matter was reportedly sent to Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor-cum-Chancellor of the university by the State Government. The matter is pending with the Governor.

The outgoing VC Prof Buta Singh had taken over the reins on November 2, 2020. The officials in the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training have recommended extension for Prof Buta Singh, but the final call has to be taken by the Governor.

The employees of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in a jointly signed letter to the Governor, had drawn his attention towards pressing issues that have been affecting the university and its employees over the past few years. Since 2020, the university’s financial condition has been deteriorating due to unfavourable policies and unnecessary expenditures undertaken by the current administration, the employees had maintained.

Writing against the outgoing VC, the employees had reportedly pointed out that they have not received their salaries on time for the past two years, the arrears of 6th Pay Commission have not been paid, the employees are not receiving timely and deserved promotions besides other issues.

