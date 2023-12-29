Uncle attacks brother-sister duo in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 28
A brother-sister duo was brutally attacked by their uncle at Habib Ganj here this afternoon. The victims, who were attacked with a sharp weapon, suffered serious injuries.
The suspect has been identified as Sanoj (60). The victims, Shakina (13), who is physically challenged, and her brother Guddu (20), were stated to be stable. The duo had gone to meet their uncle.
Police officials said the assailant was reportedly under the influence of some drugs when he attacked them. The statement of the victims’ mother would be recorded. Sources said the man was detained by the police.
