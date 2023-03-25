Uncle ex-cop, fugitive knew functioning of police force

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 24

While everyone knows about pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh’s paternal uncle Harjit Singh, who surrendered before the Punjab Police on March 20 early morning, a lesser known but a more crucial fact is that his second uncle Sukhchain Singh (Harjit’s brother) has served as an inspector in the Punjab Police.

Clearly, both Amritpal and his mastermind uncle Harjit Singh had all the contacts in the police force through Sukhchain. Both knew the ins and outs of the working of the state police.

Having been brought up in such an environment, Amritpal perhaps also learnt the tricks from his uncle to dodge the police.

Though Sukhchain has retired from the Punjab Police, he has been openly challenging the claims of the cops that Amritpal has not been arrested.

“The authorities deployed a huge force against Amritpal to arrest him. This shows that he’s already in the police custody. How can someone, who is carrying only country-made weapons, escape from the police, which has all sorts of automatic arms?” questions Sukhchain.

He said, “Amritpal was going around freely everywhere, including our place in Jallupur Khera village. He went to gurdwara every day. It is not difficult for the police to arrest him

from here.”