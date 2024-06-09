Under-construction wall collapses, 3 workers killed

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, June 8

Three workers, who were today employed at an under-construction rice sheller building at Kanakwal Bhanguan village, about 15 km away from Sunam, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a wall of the building collapsed suddenly and they were buried under the debris. The mishap reportedly occurred when a wall of the building was being plastered.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dharamgarh police station Inspector Karamjit Singh confirmed the death of three labourers, Janak Raj, Amandeep Singh and Bitu Singh. He said a seriously injured person, Krishan, had been sent to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, for further treatment while another injured person Jagseer Singh is under treatment at a hospital in Sunam.

The SHO further said that a case had been registered against the building contractor Chamkaur Singh under Section 304-A of the IPC.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Sunam Civil Hospital Dr Sanjay Kaamra said that the villagers had brought dead two persons to the civil hospital. The names of the deceased persons were Janak Raj (50), resident of Dharamgarh village, and Amandeep Singh (30), resident of Heero Khurd village, he added.

Meanwhile, state president of the Mazdoor Mukti Morcha (MMM) Gobind Chhajli has asked the state government to grant Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the deceased labourers, besides a job for a family member.

