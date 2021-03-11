Under financial stress, Muktsar BJP leader Vishal Kamra dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 25

After facing losses in business for a long time, BJP leader Vishal Kamra (38) died by suicide here today. He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at his house. A suicide note citing financial problems was recovered.

Sources said Vishal, a chemist, was BJP’s Muktsar block senior vice-president. He was found lying dead in his bedroom in the afternoon. In the suicide note, Vishal wrote that his luck never favoured him and was upset due to his business.

The police have started probe. Sandeep Girdhar, president, BJP, Muktsar unit, said, “Vishal was a lively person. He never discussed any problems. He used to participate in all party programmes.”

He is survived by mother, wife, son and daughter.