Under pressure, AAP shifts focus to corruption with Mohali DFO's arrest

Chandigarh, June 2

Under fire from various quarters over the law and order in the aftermath of the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finally seems to get its bearings.

The party is convinced that they need to micro manage their governance, as the Opposition tries to project the first-time AAP government as “inexperienced” and “unable to govern”. The party will now be focussing entirely on its anti-corruption and good governance agendas, which they still see as the main plank to give them a win in the Sangrur bypoll scheduled later this month.

It is as part of this plan that an officer of the Forest Department was arrested today for allegedly seeking bribe over illegal farmhouses in a forest land near Chandigarh. Also, the work of overseeing governance across the entire state has been divided among ministers, the orders for which were passed last evening.

Facing the Opposition heat for three days now, AAP finally addressed the charges levelled at them and attacked the rivals for playing politics on a young death. Interestingly, the ruling party decided to field its chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang for the task, rather than anyone in the government stepping in. Kang slammed the Akali Dal, Congress and the BJP for shedding crocodile tears and warned them to refrain from disturbing the hard-earned peace of the state.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wanted to go to Musa village, he was advised against this, considering the public outrage.

Mann was summoned to Delhi by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal after the backlash over the murder. Party sources said the Chief Minister may meet Moosewala’s parents on Friday and offer his condolences to them while promising them justice. The demands made by the Musa panchayat regarding the opening of a music academy and sports stadium in the name of the singer could also be accepted.

Sources confirmed Mann had already spoken to the father of the slain singer on the phone and expressed his sympathy.

