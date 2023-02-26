Under pressure, Akal Takht sets up panel on issue

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 25

Under pressure from the Sikh sangat, experts from diverse fields and a cross-section of society over “violation of maryada” during the Ajnala protest, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today formed a sub-committee to decide whether installation of the “saroop” of Guru Granth Sahib should be allowed at protest sites.

The sub-committee, comprising representatives of the Sikh community, religious organisations and Sikh intellectuals, will submit its findings to Akal Takht within a fortnight. The findings will be considered by the five Sikh high priests. Experts from diverse fields have demanded strict action from the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs against “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh for carrying the “saroop” of Guru Granth Sahib to the Ajnala police station. Netizens termed the incident “sacrilege”. Refusing to issue a separate statement, Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, said he held a meeting on the issue with the Jathedar of Akal Takht. He said the SGPC would go by the stand of Akal Takht.

Virsa Singh Valtoha, a senior Akali leader, said it was time the Jathedar exerted his power against “violation of maryada”. He said the move amounted to disrespect to Guru Granth Sahib. As per an edict of Akal Takht, the “saroop” could not be taken even to places where marriages were solemnised, he said. In a video message, Bhai Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale termed the incident violation of maryada and asked the Jathedar of Akal Takht to take strict action. Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon, head of the political science department at Guru Nanak Dev University, said the AAP government must investigate and expose the forces behind the protest march.

Senior BJP leader and party’s core committee member Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina hit hard at Amritpal Singh for using Guru Granth Sahib as a shield at Ajnala for the release of his supporter Lovepreet Singh from custody. He said Amritpal violated maryada and Akal Takht must take strict action against him.