Under 'threat' from Bikram Majithia, ex-MLA seeks police security

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today fixed May 23 for hearing a petition against the State of Punjab filed by former MLA Amarpal Singh for restoration of security cover after alleging imminent threat to his life at “the hands of Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates, who are ‘international drug smugglers’ against whom the petitioner has made statement before the police and deposed before the trial court”.

In the petition placed before Justice Lisa Gill’s Bench, the former MLA through counsel Mohinder Kumar added: “The life of the petitioner and his family members is also under constant threat at the hands of gangsters, who are associated with Bikram Singh Majithia, former cabinet minister, Punjab.”

Kumar told Justice Gill’s Bench that the petitioner introduced his friend Maninder Singh, alias Bittu Aulakh, to Majithia and they became good friends. Bittu Aulakh was the petitioner’s election agent in 2012 and was helping other party candidates, including Majithia during the election campaign.

In 2007, Majithia was elected MLA. After the formation of the Akali government in Punjab, differences between the petitioner’s family and Majithia widened. He started sidelining the petitioner’s family as he could not damage them directly. Majithia openly threatened Bittu Aulakh to fall in line and leave the petitioner’s family, which he refused.

After glaring differences between Majithia and the petitioner’s family, Bittu Aulakh had to pay heavy price for it. “Bittu Aulakh had no links with any drug smuggler or any bad element of society, and he was falsely implicated in the said drug case at the instance of Bikram Singh Majithia, to tarnish the image of the petitioner’s family in politics…,” it was alleged.

#bikram majithia