'Underweight' wheat bags distributed in Fazilka village

Fazilka, October 7
The residents of Mansa village in Fazilka today staged a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office alleging underweight wheat bags meant to be distributed among the beneficiaries.
Jagdish Singh, chief, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee, alleged a depot holder had come to the village to distribute the ration, however, when locals weighed the wheat bags they were found to be underweight. He alleged some wheat bags weighed between 25 kg and 28 kg instead of 30 kg.
Later, the residents took the tractor-trailer of the depot holder to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The villagers asked the Deputy Commissioner to take stern action against those responsible.
District Food and Supply Controller Himanshu Kukkar said they would weigh every wheat bag and if found underweight, action would be taken against those responsible.
