Undeterred by barricades, farmers protest outside BJP’s rally venue

Abohar, May 14

Hundreds of farmers were not allowed to reach a marriage palace, where a BJP rally was being held, by the police as barricades had been put up on the Abohar-Hanumangarh Road today. Undeterred by this, they still raised slogans against the BJP and its Ferozepur candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. The protest in state BJP president Sunil Jakhar’s hometown was reportedly ‘stronger’ than those held in other towns and cities that Sodhi had visited during the campaign.

Even before Sodhi arrived at the programme, hundreds of farmers had gathered with banners and flags of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against him. In view of this, heavy police arrangements had already been made. As soon as Sodhi’s convoy reached the palace, farmers raised slogans of “Sodhi, go back” and “BJP murdabad.”

While the leaders kept addressing the workers in the palace for about three hours, farmers while braving the heat continued to raise slogans outside on the road. Farmers said wherever BJP leaders would come to campaign for elections, they would be strongly opposed. On the occasion, farmer leaders Sona Singh, Jagjit Singh, Nirmal Singh and Subhash Godara were also present.

On the other hand, former Health Minister Surjit Jyani, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, Mayor Vimal Thatai and other BJP leaders were present at the rally inside the palace.

Regarding the demonstration by the farmers, Sodhi said this was not a protest by the farmers, instead they had come to highlight some demands. He said this was not the right way to raise demands. “They should come, sit and discuss what they want as it can be resolved in consultation with senior leaders. The Modi government is committed to solving the issues faced by farmers.”

He said former MPs from Ferozepur Sher Singh Ghubaya, Zora Singh Mann and Sukhbir Badal did nothing for the constituency. This time, SAD and Congress candidates will not be able to save security deposits in the June 1 election, he claimed.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar said the AAP government in the state had completely ignored Abohar for the last two years and various development projects had not been completed even after the assurance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said some people were spreading false rumours that the Jakhar family would not help Sodhi, but this was not true as they were known to stand by the commitments.

