Unease among farmers over exit polls, to decide strategy today

Mohit Khanna

Shambhu (Patiala), June 3

The poll projections showing the BJP returning to power with a thumping majority have caused unease among farmers, protesting at the Shambhu border.

Farmers continue to gather here in sizeable numbers. A “Paath” was organised here today to observe the 40th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star (Ghallughara). Later, the farmers paid homage to their fellow farmers, who died during the protest.

Farmer unions, who are spearheading the protests, had convened a meeting of their leaders to decide the next course of the struggle post the government formation. This has now been postponed to Tuesday after the results for the Lok Sabha elections are declared.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given a call to farmers to march towards Shambhu from June 2.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, had opposed the BJP during the poll. He had accused the BJP and the RSS of creating a divide between the Hindus and Sikhs and between the Dalits and the upper class, to win the election.

Mahesh Choudhary, spokesperson of the Shambhu Morcha, said, “No matter which government comes into power, farmers will not return until their demand of legal guarantee on MSP is met. ”

Meanwhile, at the Khanauri border in Sangrur, nearly 1,000 agitating farmers are present, though the situation is peaceful as farmers are waiting for the decision of their leaders on the further course of action. Since yesterday, more and more farmers have started converging here. Sangrur district general secretary of the BKU (Sidhupur) Ran Singh Chatha said there would be a large gathering at the Khanauri border tomorrow. He said president of the BKU (Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal and a farmer leader from Haryana Abhimanyu Kohar would also be there.

In Amritsar, the call by as the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to resume protest at the Shambhu border is not getting much response from farmers here as they are now getting busy with paddy transplantation.

In Ludhiana, Dilbag Singh, president, Bharti Kissan Mazdoor Union, said, “Not only men, but women are also moving towards the border,” he said. Sapinder Singh Bagga, district chief, BKU Ekta (Sidhupur), said they were holding meetings with women.

(With inputs from Sushil Goyal, Manmeet Gill and Manav Mander)

