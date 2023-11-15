Unemployed ETT teachers' union to continue dharna

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, November 14

The ‘ETT TET Pass Unemployed 5994 Teachers Union’ has decided to continue their dharna near residence of the Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains near Gambhirpur village here after the Punjab and Haryana High Court fixed December 12 as the next date of hearing in the case.

According to union leader Balihar Balli, the case was heard by the bench of Justice Deepak Sibal and Justice Sukhwinder Kaur. The government counsel R S Pandher had pleaded with the court to consider the request for allowing government to resume the recruitment process as there was a great shortage of teachers in government schools. The court, however, declined it stating that it would be worthwhile to await the pronouncement by the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which is examining whether the selection criteria could be changed after the issuance of the advertisement, said the union leader.

The union members have been sitting on dharna from 36 days near the minister’s residence demanding that the government take remedial measures so that the court allows to complete the recruitment process.

In October 2022, 5,994 posts of teachers were advertised and on December 1 2022, the government came out with a corrigendum making some changes in the criterion.

The state government gave an undertaking in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 20 stating that it would not proceed with the selection process of 5,994 ETT teachers.

The union leader said keeping in view the outcome of today’s court hearing, a meeting of 11-member state committee of the union would be held today evening to decide the future course of action.

