Unemployed teachers observe ‘Black Diwali’

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, November 13

Members of the ETT TET Pass Unemployed 5994 Teachers Union, sitting on a dharna over the delay in the completion of recruitment process near the house of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Gambhirpur village, observed ‘Black Diwali’.

The protesters, led by union leaders, including Balihar Balli, Dharampal, Kulwinder and Harish Kumar, said they could not get job despite clearing the exam for the recruitment by the government in March.

It was in October last year that 5,994 posts of teacher were advertised. On December 1, the government came out with a corrigendum making some changes in the criterion. As per the changes passing of Punjabi qualifying test was made mandatory and the notification also did not give relaxation for reserved category.

While the government continued with the recruitment process and even announced the merit list and completed the document verification of the successful candidates, several others moved the court arguing that the conditions were changed after the selection process had been initiated so the action was arbitrary and illegal.

On this, the state government on October 20 gave an undertaking in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that it would not proceed with the selection process of 5,994 ETT teachers.

Union chief Balihar Balli said by giving undertaking to the court for not proceeding with the selection process had stabbed in the back of the selected candidates. Now, the already selected candidates would not be able to get job soon. The government must amend its undertaking so that the successful candidates join their duties or they would be forced to intensify their struggle.

