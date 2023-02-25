Unforgivable, says Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today came out strongly against “the sacrilege committed by lawless elements at Ajnala trying to use Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’as a shield for their selfish motives and by taking the sacred scripture to a police station.”

The SAD president also came down heavily against both the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab for vitiating the atmosphere in the state and ruining the hard-earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony.

“They are out to communally polarise the state,” said Sukhbir Badal after presiding over a meeting of the core committee of his party.

The SAD president claimed that Parkash Singh Badal-led government gave peace, communal harmony and massive all-round development to the state, adding that no state could progress without peace, stability and communal harmony. “But the achievements of those 15 years have been laid waste by two successive governments of Congress and AAP.”

Coming down heavily on the perpetrators of yesterday’s outrage at Ajnala, Sukhbir Badal said, “This is shocking, unbelievable and unforgivable. Never in Sikh history has anyone ever shown such brazen disrespect to Guru Granth Sahib as was done at Ajnala yesterday.”