Uniform Purchase Row: DEO forms panel

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 3

The “late” directions about the power to purchase school uniforms for pre-primary classes, have created confusion in Sangrur-1 block of the district. Teachers are demanding inquiry into the purchase of uniforms worth Rs 9.28 lakh for 1,548 students, which was done through a committee formed by the Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Gurmeet Singh, who has claimed that he followed the norms.

The Education Department released a total of Rs 21,10,34,400 to purchase school uniforms for 3,51,724 students.

Sangrur district received Rs 83,99,400 for 13,999 students.

“Sangrur-1 BPEO, through a committee, purchased the uniforms, but it should have been done at the school level. Secondly, all schools should have been allowed to choose their colour of uniforms. We have sent a letter to senior authorities and demanded an inquiry,” said Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, president of the Government Teachers Union, Punjab.

But the BPEO said he has done nothing wrong.

“On January 17, we were directed by senior authorities to make the purchase through school heads, but we had completed it before that as we were directed to quickly purchase the uniforms to prevent the lapse of grant. The letter to allow the schools to choose the colour of the uniform was also received late, on January 9, before which the purchase had been completed. We used the same colour for 59 schools to ensure uniformity,” said the BPEO.

District Education Officer (Primary) Shiv Raj Kapoor has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“We received message from our seniors on January 17 to conduct purchase through school heads. But the BPEO had completed the purchase before that. After receiving complaints regarding the purchase, I have ordered an inquiry into the matter,” said the DEO.