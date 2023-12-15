Union Minister calls CMs’ meet on SYL canal

New Delhi, December 14
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat has called another meeting of Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss long pending issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal.
The meeting is scheduled for December 28 and will be held in Chandigarh.
In addition to the key stakeholders, officials from both states will participate in the meeting to discuss and deliberate on the SYL canal matter. The canal dispute has been a persistent bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana over the years.
The SYL canal project was conceptualised to facilitate the equitable water sharing between the two states, drawing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The ambitious project outlines a 214 km canal, with Punjab being responsible for constructing a 122 km stretch and Haryana tasked with the remaining 92 km.
Responding to the complexity of the issue, the Supreme Court, on October 4, directed the Centre to conduct a survey of the allocated land in Punjab for the construction of the SYL canal. The court further requested an estimate of the progress made in construction on that land.
The upcoming meeting is poised to address these critical aspects and foster dialogue between the concerned states and officials.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...