Union Minister calls CMs’ meet on SYL canal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat has called another meeting of Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss long pending issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal.

The meeting is scheduled for December 28 and will be held in Chandigarh.

In addition to the key stakeholders, officials from both states will participate in the meeting to discuss and deliberate on the SYL canal matter. The canal dispute has been a persistent bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana over the years.

The SYL canal project was conceptualised to facilitate the equitable water sharing between the two states, drawing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The ambitious project outlines a 214 km canal, with Punjab being responsible for constructing a 122 km stretch and Haryana tasked with the remaining 92 km.

Responding to the complexity of the issue, the Supreme Court, on October 4, directed the Centre to conduct a survey of the allocated land in Punjab for the construction of the SYL canal. The court further requested an estimate of the progress made in construction on that land.

The upcoming meeting is poised to address these critical aspects and foster dialogue between the concerned states and officials.

