Union Minister meets VBSY beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 9

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today visited Patiala’s Dakala area to interact with beneficiaries of Central Government’s flagship ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ campaign.

He was accompanied by Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar and the entire state leadership of BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) across the country via video conferencing.

Addressing a gathering of beneficiaries Mandaviya said, “With this Sankalp Yatra, we are ensuring that the benefits of hundreds of public welfare schemes started by Modi reach the ground level.”

