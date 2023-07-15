Union Minister's escort vehicle overturns in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, July 15
An escort vehicle of Union Minister Som Parkash skidded off the road and overturned near Fatehpur village about 25 km from here on Saturday.
The incident took place when Parkash's convoy was heading towards Kothi village to inspect the flood-affected areas in Chabbewal, police said.
Punjab Home Guard Jawan Harmesh Kumar, who was in the escort vehicle, got minor injuries on his left arm in the incident. No one else was reported hurt.
A JCB machine moved the car back onto the road, and Parkash safely reached the flood-affected areas and visited several villages including Fatehpur, Kothi, Lalwan, and Hulluwal, police said.
Parkash said that the Centre has released Rs 218 crore to compensate for the damage caused by floods in Punjab.
