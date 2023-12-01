Union ministry of MSME evaluates 18 Punjab projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

As many as 18 projects totalling Rs 710 crore submitted by the Punjab Government to the Union Ministry of MSME were evaluated by the latter at a meeting held today.

DPS Kharbanda, CEO of Invest Punjab, said they had presented project proposals, which included projects like setting up of MSME wing, capacity building of MSMEs, creating an export cell, testing labs and roof-top solarisation among others, before the evaluation committee.

The committee appreciated the efforts made by Punjab and the projects were found appropriate to the challenges being faced by MSMEs to remain competitive in the global supply chain.

Kharbanda said they were hopeful that projects worth over Rs 500 crore would get approval from the Centre, which will help Punjab MSMEs in a big way.