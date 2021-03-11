Farmers' union threatens agitation against debt recovery

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 21

Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) members have threatened to launch a stir against the state government after cooperative banks have hardened their approach with regard to recovery of debt from farmers. Farm leaders said they won’t tolerate such moves that would push farmers towards suicide.

KKU secretary Swaran Singh said: “The state government has given directions to different government departments to take stringent measures for recovery of debt from farmers. We will not let them arrest or attach property of any farmer.”

Amarjit Honey, another leader said, “This year, wheat yield has come down substantially. Farmers cannot afford to pay their instalments. We demand the entire debt of small-scale farmers be waived immediately. If the government does not take back its decision, we will launch an agitation against Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann soon.”

