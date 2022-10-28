Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today appealed to the Sikh community to bolster the SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal in the interest of Sikh Panth.

Addressing a gathering in the Golden Temple complex on the centenary of Saka Panja Sahib, he advocated the Sikhs to unite and identify the anti-Panthic forces, who were trying to weaken the Panth and its institutions.

The congregation also passed resolutions against the dubious role of the Centre and state governments in releasing the ‘Bandi Singhs’ and appealed to the Union Government to repeal the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 2014, in the wake of the already prevalent Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925.

Meanwhile, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami announced two programmes — to conduct a mass signature campaign for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and submit to the Governor and to organise Ardas Divas in every district against the HSGM Act.

Sukhbir Badal holds meet with Majha SGPC members

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal held a meeting with the SGPC members of the Majha region and committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami

The SAD is reportedly finding it tough to reach a consensus on the selection of a candidate to head the SGPC, especially with Bibi Jagir Kaur meeting Sukhbir to apprise him about her interest for the post

