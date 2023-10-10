Unite all parties on SYL, Punjab CM told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, responding to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s challenge for an open debate with opposition parties on the SYL issue, said after the Supreme Court’s orders, the issue had become serious. Mann should unite everyone, rather than politicising it.

“Instead of calling the opposition parties for a debate, it will be better if he should support Punjab’s water rights in the Supreme Court,” said Dhindsa, while cautioning Mann against pursuing hidden agendas attributed to Arvind Kejriwal’s influence in Punjab.

Dhindsa said all parties should come together on one platform to assert rights over water. He also urged the opposition parties to stop the agenda being pursued under Kejriwal’s conspiracy in Punjab. He expressed regret that instead of discussing Punjab’s rights over its water, the Chief Minister was asking the opposition parties for debates, which is misleading the people.

