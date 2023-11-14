Unite for securing release of Bandi Singhs: Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

On Bandi Chhor Divas, Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh has given a call to all Sikh organisations to unite on securing the release of Bandi Singhs.

He made this call while delivering a message to the Sikh community from the Golden Temple’s Darshani Deorhi yesterday. He stated that the Union Government had not made any effort to release Bandi Singhs, who have already completed their imprisonment term and refused to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment, who has been in jail for the past nearly 17 years.

On the other hand, culprits of the 1984 riots remained unpunished even after 39 years. Citing these instances as a clear cut case of unfair treatment with the Sikhs, he said it was high time to raise their voice unitedly. He instructed the SGPC to call a joint special meeting of all Sikh organisations in this regard.

Expressing concern over a rise in the number of migrants, he said gradually Punjabis were losing jobs in their own state. Consequently, demoralised Sikh youths were migrating to overseas.

Meanwhile, Bandi Chhor divas was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety yesterday. Room occupancy recorded a spike as the festival coincided with a long weekend.

Uproar after address

A Nihang Singh’s address from Akal Takht during a religious programme held to mark Bandi Chhor Diwas at the Golden Temple on Sunday irked sangat

The incident occurred when Jathedar Raghbir Singh left the ‘fasil’ of Akal Takht. A Nihang demanded that Jathedars should only be appointed from Nihang Singh organisations

