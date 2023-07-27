Unite for the cause of Punjab: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

At the onset of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney hosted an informal interaction with all MPs from the state. Sahney urged them to rise above party lines and unite for the cause of Punjab. Sahney reiterated the need for a special relief package for the devastation caused by recent floods.

