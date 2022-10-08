Unite to stop SGPC bifurcation, Sukhbir Badal urges Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The SGPC and SAD jointly took out a ‘rosh march’ from Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Ambala, which culminated at Akal Takht here today.

Harjinder Singh Dhami with SAD leaders during a ‘rosh march’ at Anandpur Sahib.

The march, headed by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, was part of the SGPC’s struggle against a separate Sikh body in Haryana.

SUPPORT POURS IN FROM HARYANA TOO Backing the protest over the HSGMC issue, SGPC members and its supporters from Haryana joined the ‘rosh march’ in Ambala City on Friday. Local SAD leaders too participated in it

Led by SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, the members and supporters gathered at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in the city, before marching towards Akal Takht in Amritsar

Virk said there was huge resentment among Haryana Sikhs due to the bifurcation of the SGPC. “The Sikhs want the Panth to stay united. The govt shouldn’t interfere in the mgmt of gurdwaras.”

SGPC members and supporters at Gurdwara Shri Manji Sahib on Friday. Tribune Photos

On the occasion, the Centre and the Haryana Government were criticised for their negative role that resulted in the bifurcation of the SGPC.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict on September 22, had authorised the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to take control of all gurdwaras and Sikh institutions in Haryana.

Earlier on October 4, the SGPC had conducted a ‘rosh march’ in Amritsar and submitted a memorandum addressed to the PM. Both these programmes were announced by the SGPC’s general house, which held its meeting on September 30 and urged the Chief Justice of India to form a five-member Constitutional Bench to review the HSGMC Act-related judgment. The SGPC is yet to file a review petition.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir said the SGPC, which came into existence after a long struggle and sacrifices, was fragmented under a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the national political parties. “The Centre should refrain from vitiating the peace of the border state,” he added.

“Three parties are trying to weaken the Sikh ‘qaum’. The Congress started it, then the BJP and AAP supported it. But, we won’t let them succeed. I urge the entire Sikh community to unite and save the SGPC. Today, the SGPC has been bifurcated by making a separate Haryana Sikh body, these national forces intend to break it further on the basis of the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions.”

Meanwhile, Dhami said the overwhelming response by the Sikhs had cemented the fact that those who try to violate the SGPC’s Sikh Gurdwaras Act-1925 will never be accepted. He said the next course of action would be decided jointly by the SGPC, SAD and Sikh intellectuals.

“We have lodged our protest in the shape of ‘rosh march’ in a democratic way. No Sikh will accept the bifurcation of the SGPC,” he said.

#akal takht #Ambala #anandpur sahib #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs #takht sri damdama sahib