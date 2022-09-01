United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh. August 31

United Sikhs, an organisation affiliated with the United Nations, on Wednesday said it will build bomb shelters in the war-torn Ukraine. Teams of the organisation are also visiting Pakistan to help flood-hit people there.

In a statement, the organisation’s spokesperson said United Sikhs’ directors Hardayal Singh and Balwant Singh and Newark-based lawyer and activist Victor Herlinsky, had visited various towns around Kharkiv and interacted with the families who lost their houses in the bombing.

“The immediate need is for bombing shelters so we can save children, women, the old and the sick. United Sikhs shall be soon setting up a shelter for more than 300 children, women and men, in the grey zone in the heart of Ukraine,” Hardayal Singh said.

United Sikhs had been looking after refugees by providing medical aid, life-saving relief supplies, sanitation and dental kits, clothing and food.

Meanwhile, the NGO has rushed relief supplies immediately to Charsadda district in Pakistan where floods have affected lives of thousands of people and the livestock, besides causing damage to the property.

Local Sikh volunteers of United Sikhs have set up a camp to move the flood-affected families to safe areas and provide them with food, water and other supplies.

Ravi Kumar, a member of the Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Nowshera and met Hindu, Christian and other local families. Appreciating the efforts of United Sikhs, he appealed to the world community to offer support in relief efforts.

Another United Sikhs volunteer, Sagarjeet Singh, who is a member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said due to floods, the the roof of a gurdwara at Shikarpur Singh, had collapsed, killing two persons on the spot.

The saroop of Guru Granth Sahib had been retrieved and moved to home of a Gursikh family, he said.

