Unprecedented sacrifice made by Chotte Sahibzadas will ever inspire humanity to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, December 26
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the unprecedented and supreme sacrifice made by Chotte Sahibzadas will ever inspire humanity to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.
Addressing a gathering here during a function organised at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, the chief minister said Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the Chotte Sahibazadas of the tenth master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, attained martyrdom at a tender age.
He added that they showed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the Mughal governor of Sirhind. He said the Sahibzadas had inherited the traits of valour and selfless service from Dashmesh Pitaah, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity.
Mann said the entire world was paying glowing tributes to Chotte Sahibzadas for their unparalleled sacrifice in the history of the world.
He said the sacrifices of younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.
Mann said the history of Punjab was replete with countless sacrifices that had derived inspiration from great gurus like Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives for the sake of mankind.
The chief minister said that on one hand, people were heading towards Fatehgarh Sahib for paying obeisance to younger Sahibzadas and on the other, Punjabis were observing the month of December as a ‘month of mourning’.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for organising the event, the chief minister said it will go a long way in perpetuating the glorious legacy of Chotte Sahibzadas to younger generations. He said commemorating their great sacrifices is the need of the hour to cement the ethos of human rights.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...