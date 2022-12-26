Unprecedented sacrifice made by Chotte Sahibzadas will ever inspire humanity to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the unprecedented and supreme sacrifice made by Chotte Sahibzadas will ever inspire humanity to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering during an event on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

Addressing a gathering here during a function organised at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, the chief minister said Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the Chotte Sahibazadas of the tenth master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, attained martyrdom at a tender age.

He added that they showed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the Mughal governor of Sirhind. He said the Sahibzadas had inherited the traits of valour and selfless service from Dashmesh Pitaah, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity.

Mann said the entire world was paying glowing tributes to Chotte Sahibzadas for their unparalleled sacrifice in the history of the world.

He said the sacrifices of younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.

Mann said the history of Punjab was replete with countless sacrifices that had derived inspiration from great gurus like Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives for the sake of mankind.

The chief minister said that on one hand, people were heading towards Fatehgarh Sahib for paying obeisance to younger Sahibzadas and on the other, Punjabis were observing the month of December as a ‘month of mourning’.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for organising the event, the chief minister said it will go a long way in perpetuating the glorious legacy of Chotte Sahibzadas to younger generations. He said commemorating their great sacrifices is the need of the hour to cement the ethos of human rights.

#bhagwant mann #sahibzadas #Sikhs