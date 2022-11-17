Unravel truth behind naib tehsildar recruitments 'scam', demands Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry or a judicial inquiry monitored by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to unravel the truth behind alleged multi-crore naib tehsildar recruitment scam conducted by the PPSC.

Majithia said, “Preliminary evidence collected by the Vigilance Bureau indicates that there was a larger conspiracy both within the AAP government as well as the PPSC to ensure the selection of candidates from two examination centres in Moonak and Patran.”

He said, “Since these centres are in CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district, the Vigilance will not be able to probe the involvement of persons in top echelons of the AAP government as well as the PPSC. Only an independent probe can reveal the kingpins of this recruitment scam.”

Asking the Chief Minister to hand over the investigation to the CBI or a sitting judge of the high court, Majithia said, “Around 70,000 candidates who appeared for the exam want a transparent probe.” The Akali leader also demanded immediate scrapping of the entire recruitment process.

#bikram majithia #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #shiromani akali dal