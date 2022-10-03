Untimely rain delays harvest of paddy in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 2

With untimely rain delaying harvesting of paddy crop in Sangrur by about a week, many grain markets here are lying vacant. “It was time to harvest paddy, but the untimely rain caused waterlogging in the fields and flattened parts of the crop. The crop is not fit for harvesting. I will have to wait for at least one more week before getting the produce to the mandi,” said Sukhan Singh, a farmer of Sangrur.

Some other farmers said a majority of farmers had planned to start harvesting in September-end so that they could sell their crop in grain markets from October 1. Since the rain has increased the moisture content in crop, they have been compelled to postpone their plans.

“The flattened crop cannot be harvested properly. Secondly, the waterlogging has weakened the roots of the plants. Like me, other farmers will also have to wait for some more days to start harvesting,” said Jagjeet singh, another farmer from Gurdaspura village.

Sangrur is among the top paddy producing districts of Punjab. Paddy is grown on total 2,38,700 hectares — 2,11,900 hectares (non-basmati) and 26,800 hectares (basmati) — in the district.

“If all goes as per plan, I will harvest my crop next week,” said Nirmal Singh, another farmer of the area.

Till last evening, a total of 169 MTs of paddy had arrived in four grain markets of the district, including Moonak, Khanauri, Sunam and Dhuri. Of this, the authorities have purchased 69 MT, but no purchased took place in Dhuri due to excess moisture.

“The rain has delayed paddy harvesting and as per our estimates, proper paddy procurement will start from next week,” said Narinder Singh, District Food and Civil Supply Controller, Sangrur.

