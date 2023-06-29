 Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda : The Tribune India

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Mere 4,800 acres sown by this method

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Despite the state government announcing Rs 1,500 financial assistance to farmers adopting direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, farmers in Bathinda district have sown just 4,800 acres against the set target of 40,000 acres this season. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 28

Despite the state government announcing Rs 1,500 financial assistance to farmers adopting direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, farmers in Bathinda district have sown just 4,800 acres against the set target of 40,000 acres this season. The optimum time for the DSR technique is from May 20 to June 15.

Didn’t get time to prepare fields

The area under the DSR has gone down from 21,000 acres last year to 4,800 acres this season due to untimely rain. Farmers didn’t get time to prepare the fields. Dr Dilbagh Singh, CAO

Last year, paddy was sown on more than 21,000 acres through the DSR method in the district.

District Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Dilbagh Singh said, “The area under the DSR has gone down from 21,000 acres last year to 4,800 acres this season due to untimely rain. Farmers didn’t got time to prepare the fields.”

Agriculture experts said traditional mindset and lack of awareness were also some of the reasons. Gurmeet Singh, a farmer, said, “Most of the farmers are transplanting paddy manually. Those who had adopted the DSR technique last year, refrained this paddy season.”

Another farmer, Gursharan Singh, said, “It is not easy to bring about behavioural change. The traditional method has been practiced by farmers for years.”

The state government announced incentive for farmers as the groundwater has been overexploited in 117 out of 150 blocks.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

2
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

3
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

4
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

5
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

6
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband

7
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

8
Himachal

NHAI to remove 149 encroachments to ease congestion

9
Nation

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed CBI Special Director

10
Himachal

Tourism industry of Kullu-Manali hit hard

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

Nod to ~3.7L cr farm plan with ‘go organic’ message

Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with ‘go organic’ message

Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure

Sugarcane price hiked by ~10, to fetch ~315/quintal

Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal

Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014

AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...

Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...


Cities

View All

550 doctors to be recruited, says Health Minister

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in city, tomatoes burn a hole