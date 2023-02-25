‘Untraced’ report filed in FIR against Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , February 24

The Chandigarh Police have filed an untraced report before a local court in the FIR registered against PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for allegedly creating ruckus inside the Chief Minister’s residence and manhandling police personnel.

The police had registered the FIR against the leaders on a complaint filed by Swarnjit Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Residence, who said that on June 9, 2022, at approximately 10 am, 40 to 50 leaders of the Congress party, under the leadership of Warring and Bajwa, arrived at the residence of the CM and told the main gate security personnel that they had an appointment.

The security personnel immediately contacted Chief Ministers Office (CMO), who sent and official to bring the leaders inside and they were made to sit in a conference room. It was informed by the officials of CMO that there was no appointment with the CM and on their request, a meeting was fixed for the next day.

However, the leaders did not agree to it and sat on a dharna inside the residence. He said that attempts to convince them to lift the dharna as it was obstructing official meetings and movement of officers proved futile. He alleged that the Congress leaders also manhandled police personnel and obstructed officials from performing their duties by not allowing vehicular movement inside the residence.

On the complaint, the police filed the FIR against the leaders for the offences punishable under Section 188, 341 and 353 of the IPC. Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, has issued a notice to complainant for hearing on March 1, 2023 regarding the untraced report.