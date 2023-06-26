Untreated water floods Fazilka border villages

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, June 25

Resentment is brewing among thousands of residents as untreated water has accumulated on 200 acres low lying panchayat and private land in border villages. It has left underground water unfit for human consumption and irrigation. The fields have turned into huge pond.

The information gathered by The Tribune revealed that untreated water from different sources including that of Fazilka town was being drained to border villages.

The most affected villages are Asafwala, Kadar Baksh, Noor Mohammad, Gharumi, Chhota Mumbeki, Wada Mumbeki, Gulabewala, Beriwala and Jhuge Gulab.

“Foul smell emanates from stagnant water which has accumulated on land since years altogether. Dreaded disease like cancer are spreading in villages,” said Resham Singh of Asafwala village.

He said it was difficult to sleep during night due to mosquitoes. He claimed that 12 persons had lost lives to cancer during recent years.

“Hand pumps discharge polluted green water. Underground water is unfit for human consumption. Land has become barren at some places due to stagnant water,” said Mohinder Pratap Gandhi of Gharumi village.

“The successive governments never bother to solve the problem leaving villagers to fend for themselves,” said Sunder Singh, a border village resident.

Villagers have demanded that the government should release sufficient fresh water into Sabuana drain which would carry stagnant water to Pakistan.

The sarpanches of affected villages have written to authorities concerned and demanded early redressal of the problem.

When contacted, Ashok Maini, SDO, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said old sewerage treatment plant (STP) set up at Fazilka was replaced with new one a month ago. He claimed that Fazilka town’s treated water was being discharged into Senia road sullage carrier which would ultimately mix with stagnant water and dilute it in due course of time.