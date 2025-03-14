DT
Home / Punjab / UP minor girl's murder case cracked; accused arrested

UP minor girl's murder case cracked; accused arrested

Naked body of girl was found at Alaud village in Khanna
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:15 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The Khanna police with the arrested accused.
The Khanna police have solved the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose naked body was found near Alaud village railway tracks.

The victim, hailing from Mandi Gobindgarh's Iqbal Nagar, had been missing since the evening of March 11.

The authorities nabbed accused Sanjeet Kumar, 26, also of Mandi Gobindgarh.

The naked body of the girl was found on March 13.

The victim's identity was established after police circulated her image.

Investigation revealed a brief relation between the victim and Sanjeet, a mason.

Khanna Sadar SHO Sukhwinderpal Singh reported Sanjeet's arrest. The accused admitted to strangling the girl and inflicting head injuries on her.

Police said a sexual assault is yet to be confirmed.

