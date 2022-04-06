Upload admission, stipend info online: NMC to private colleges

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 5

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today asked all medical colleges to upload details relating to admissions and stipend payment on the online monitoring system to promote transparency and accountability.

Make it on par with govt institutions The NMC letter reads: “Postgraduate students undergoing degree/diploma and super-specialty courses in private medical colleges should be paid stipend on a par with their peers studying in government institutions.”

The move comes amid the allegations of some private medical colleges not adhering to the National Medical Commission Act while admitting students in postgraduate courses and not paying adequate stipend to junior resident doctors.

Every medical college has to provide the details of admission of each candidate. These details include their AIR in NEET-PG-2020, the state rank, percentile score and the amount of the stipend being paid to the junior resident doctor.

Amid the allegations of ghost faculty in some medical colleges, the NMC has also asked the institutions to give the name of the postgraduate teacher under whom the students were admitted. The colleges have also been asked to submit the details of postgraduate students within two days of the last date of the admission to the super-specialty course.

No receipt of the information online from the medical colleges within the stipulated time will reflect on the recommendation to be made by the commission to the Centre for the grant of permission and recognition to the institution for that academic year and subsequent years, the NMC warned. No admission will be allowed beyond the sanctioned intake capacity and cut-off date. —