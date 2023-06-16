Urdu classes to begin in 3 dists of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

The Punjab Language Department will start Urdu classes in Nawanshahr, Pathankot and Mohali districts. Though started 48 years ago in 1975 by the department, the classes could never begin in Barnala, Muktsar, Mohali, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, and Moga districts.

The department now plans to start Urdu classes in every district, but finding qualified teachers has become a task. The qualification set by the department is a Master’s degree in the language, but it is tough to find teachers in remaining districts.