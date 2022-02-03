Urmar: In dire need of infra booster dose

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Though the constituency has given many ministers in the successive governments, yet in terms of development, it remains a laggard. Non-functional sports wing, shortage of teachers in schools and college, and no new job-oriented courses for youth are major issues that haven’t been addressed for long.

The road infrastructure also needs an immediate revamp, be it town or villages. The sewerage system is inapt to handle rains. The sewage treatment plant, too, needs upgrade. The only Suvidha Centre at Tanda town is always under pressure. People have to visit repeatedly to get their work done due to heavy rush there.

Government offices are also scattered and getting work done is quite a task. Tough mini-industrial centre was set up years ago, no unit was ever established and the land serves as grazing ground for the cattle. “A huge amount of funds were pumped into the creation of a sports wing having players’ hostel, gymnasium, playing halls, etc., but it hasn’t been utilised yet. The road from Tanda Civil Hospital to Rara is in a shambles. Schools are functioning with inadequate number of teachers. Even the government college on 100 acres is being run by guest faculty. How can we secure the future of our kids in such a scenario?” says Sukhvinder Arora, a social worker.

Locals’ key demands

24x7 availability of doctors

Advanced courses for youth

Better roads in town & villages

More Suvidha centres

Past trend

Earlier known as Tanda, Urmar has always given Congress and SAD candidates an equal chance to represent it. While Congress’ Sangat Singh Gilzian was elected twice in 2012 and 2017, SAD nominee won in 2002 and 1997. In 2007, Gilzian won as an Independent.

Electorate strength

Total voters: 1,80,026

Male: 91,137

Female: 88,882

Third gender: 7

#sangat singh gilzian