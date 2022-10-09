US based Punjab-origin Sikh family murders: Brother of suspect also arrested

California, October 8

The brother of a man arrested for allegedly abducting and killing four members of an Punjab-origin Sikh family in California earlier this week, has also been arrested for being an accessory to the crime, local media reported citing authorities.

Local authorities said Alberti Salgado, the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested on Thursday night on preliminary charges of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence in connection with the case, CNN quoted Merced County sheriff’s spokesperson Alexandra Britton as saying.

Earlier, Jesus Manuel Salgado, the suspect in the kidnapping and murder, had been arrested. Salgado (48), accused of kidnapping and killing eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, was sent to the Merced County Jail.

The bodies of the family, which originally hailed from Punjab, were discovered lying close to each other by a farm worker, said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, adding that “there’s a special place in hell” for the perpetrator. — ANI

8-month-old died of exposure

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri was left for dead and died of exposure at a remote farm area in the US where her parents and uncle were killed, according to a family spokesperson. IANS