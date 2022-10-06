US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, October 5

The United States police have taken into custody a person suspected of kidnapping four members of a family in Merced County, California. He was nabbed when he was using a victim’s ATM card. As he was being nabbed, he attempted suicide and is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur, parents of two of the victims, left for the US late last night.

Merced County sheriff’s office had received information on October 4 that an ATM card of one of the victims was used at a bank in the city of Atwater.

Investigators obtained the surveillance photo of the person withdrawing the money. They found the man in the photo was similar in appearance to the suspect whose photo was secured from the kidnapping scene. In a few hours, working in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Jesus Manuel Salgado (48). The sheriff’s office had been trying to find the kidnapped persons Aroohi Dheri (8), her parents Jasleen Kaur (27), Jasdeep Singh (36) and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39).

Meanwhile, a neighbour of the victims’ parents in Harsipind village in Hoshiarpur said, “There is no more information regarding the kidnapping and there was no call for ransom.”

#Hoshiarpur #United States of America USA