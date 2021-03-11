US delegation visits Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

A delegation of four US Senators and a Congressman paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and Akal Takht today. The Senators included Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Sheldon Whitehouse and Mark Kelly, and Congressman Mondaire Jones.

The delegation also included family members of Senators and chargé d’affaires, US embassy, New Delhi, Patricia Lacina; and political officers, US Embassy, Dane Robbins and Travis.

Gillibrand said, “We have come to worship. We have not only been inspired by what we have seen here, but were amazed to learn the generosity of the (Sikh) community to work together.” Showing solidarity with the Ukrainians, she said God-loving people should support them. —

