US delegation visits Golden Temple

Amritsar, April 22
A delegation of four US Senators and a Congressman paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and Akal Takht today. The Senators included Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Sheldon Whitehouse and Mark Kelly, and Congressman Mondaire Jones.
The delegation also included family members of Senators and chargé d’affaires, US embassy, New Delhi, Patricia Lacina; and political officers, US Embassy, Dane Robbins and Travis.
Gillibrand said, “We have come to worship. We have not only been inspired by what we have seen here, but were amazed to learn the generosity of the (Sikh) community to work together.” Showing solidarity with the Ukrainians, she said God-loving people should support them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation