US man publishes 'saroop' of Guru Granth Sahib without Akal Takht's permission

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

A US-based publisher has triggered a row following reports that Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy scripture, was being made available online.

According to information, the publisher in question, Sikh Book Club Publishers’ Thaminder Singh Anand, has allegedly got published the copies of ‘saroop’ and is also uploading PDFs (portable document file) on his website. Terming it as an act of ‘sacrilege’, Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has constituted a panel. —

