 US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Hardeep Singh Nijjar. File



PTI

Washington, September 24

The US provided Canada with intelligence after the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but communications intercepted by Ottawa were more definitive and led it to accuse India of orchestrating the plot, The New York Times (NYT) has reported citing sources.

The report came on Saturday as the top US diplomat in Canada confirmed that there was “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” that had prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s offensive allegation against India in the killing of a Khalistani extremist on Canadian soil.

The allegations have infuriated India, which rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case. India also accused Canada of being a safe haven for terrorists.

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

The United States has urged India to cooperate with Canada in its investigations.

“In the aftermath of the killing, US intelligence agencies offered their Canadian counterparts context that helped Canada conclude that India had been involved,” the NYT reported, quoting unnamed allied officials as saying.

Yet what appears to be the “smoking gun,” intercepted communications of Indian diplomats in Canada indicating involvement in the plot, was gathered by Canadian officials, allied officials said.

David Cohen, US Ambassador to Canada, in an interview with CTV News said that “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” had informed Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the murder of a Canadian citizen in June.

“I will say this was a matter of shared intelligence information. There was a lot of communication between Canada and the United States about this, and I think that’s as far as I’m comfortable going,” Cohen told CTV News.

After Nijjar’s death, American officials told their Canadian counterparts that Washington had not had any advance information about the plot, and that if US officials had they would have immediately informed Ottawa under the intelligence agencies’ “duty to warn” doctrine, according to two allied officials, the newspaper reported.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss what has become a diplomatic firestorm, said Canadian officials had offered a general warning to Nijjar but had not told him that he was the target of an Indian government plot, according to the report.

Cohen told CTV that said that the US takes very seriously these allegations. “And, you know, if they prove to be true, it is a potentially very serious breach of the rules-based international order in which we like to function,” he said in response to a question.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, American officials have largely tried to avoid triggering any diplomatic blowback from India, the paper said.

But the disclosure of the involvement of US intelligence risks ensnaring Washington in the diplomatic battle between Canada and India at a time when it is keen to develop New Delhi as a closer partner, it said.

Blinken said the US is “deeply concerned” about the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau against India and Washington was “closely coordinating” with Ottawa on the issue and wants to see “accountability” in the case.

Speaking at a press conference in New York on Friday, Blinken said the US has engaged directly with the Indian Government on the issue and the most productive thing would be the completion of this investigation.

Trudeau on Friday said that Canada shared with India “many weeks ago” evidence on the killing of Nijjar and wants New Delhi to commit constructively with Ottawa to establish the facts in the “very serious matter.”

When asked about Canada sharing any information in the case with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said: “No specific information has been shared by Canada on this case, either then or before or after. We have, you know, as we have said, or I think we have made very clear, we are willing to look at any specific information.”

#Canada #Sikhs #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

3
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

5
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

6
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

7
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

8
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

9
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

10
Punjab

Farmers' bodies call three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from September 28

Don't Miss

View All
Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Serious matter, cooperation must: Canadian PM

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

India-Middle East-Europe corridor will become basis of world trade for centuries: PM Modi

Recalls ‘Silk route’, an ancient trade corridor used by Indi...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ‘very close’ in Rajasthan: Rahul

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul

Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol