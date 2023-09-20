Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, September 19
The US, Australia and the UK, the countries whose leaders Canadian PM Justin Trudeau personally called up to acquaint them with the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, in their first reaction have expressed serious concern over allegation regarding killing of the Sikh separatist.
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, “We are deeply concerned. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceeds and perpetrators be brought to justice.”
A British spokesperson said, “We are in close touch with our Canadian partners. It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation.” British PM Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said the row would not have any impact on trade talks between India and the UK.
Meanwhile, Australian PM Anthony Albanese advised a journalist to “chill a bit’’ after a question on Nijjar’s death. However, the Australian Foreign Ministry said it had raised concerns with India about its alleged involvement in Nijjar’s murder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party