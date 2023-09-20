Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 19

The US, Australia and the UK, the countries whose leaders Canadian PM Justin Trudeau personally called up to acquaint them with the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, in their first reaction have expressed serious concern over allegation regarding killing of the Sikh separatist.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, “We are deeply concerned. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceeds and perpetrators be brought to justice.”

A British spokesperson said, “We are in close touch with our Canadian partners. It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation.” British PM Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said the row would not have any impact on trade talks between India and the UK.

Meanwhile, Australian PM Anthony Albanese advised a journalist to “chill a bit’’ after a question on Nijjar’s death. However, the Australian Foreign Ministry said it had raised concerns with India about its alleged involvement in Nijjar’s murder.

