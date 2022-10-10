 Punjab diary: USD 5mn tribute to Sidhu Moosewala : The Tribune India

Bathinda: Ever since the demise of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, his fans are coming up with unique ways to pay tributes to him. Recently, one of his fans in the US decided to custom build a Porsche Spyder 550 Hermes Edition for $5 million. The car has a ‘Dil Da Ni Mada’ sticker at the rear and a ‘295’ sticker on the doors, signifying his mega successful songs.

Drone threat looming

Dera Baba Nanak: Last week, when a Pakistani drone was sighted over Dera Baba Nanak, BSF and Punjab Police personnel were quick to develop cold feet. Actually, ever since Pakistan started waging a proxy war through drones, it was for the first time that such a contraption had infiltrated 10-km-deep inside the Indian territory. Normally, drones fly just near the International Border and are quick to fly back when some rounds are fired at them. The Dera Baba Nanak flight has sent officers scurrying back to the drawing board. Residents say it’s high time the BSF developed some effective technology to counter the UAVs. Right now, it has no antidote whatsoever.

MLA’s surprise wedding

Sangrur: The marriage of AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj came as a big surprise, especially for local residents. The MLA had not disclosed about the wedding ceremony even in her closest circles. Most residents are happy as her husband Mandeep Singh Lakhewal is a known face in Sangrur and has been working for AAP. Locals also appreciated the MLA for keeping her personal and political life apart.

A unique campaign

Malout: The Civil Hospital has started a ‘One Child, One Plant’ campaign wherein the management gives saplings to expectant mothers. SMO Dr Sunil Bansal said it would serve several purposes, including encouraging both parents and young children to take care of the plants and have an emotional connect with them.

For the sake of getting clicked

Ludhiana: Recently, a local MLA visited his segment to meet residents and hear their grievances. A resident complained about missing manhole covers and the MLA asked his secretary to note down the details. Later, the legislator asked the residents to submit a memorandum so that mediapersons could click a picture. In a hurry, one of the residents brought a plain paper and handed it to the MLA for the sake of getting clicked.

Page 3 culture

Patiala: Despite repeated instructions by the government to senior officers “not to leave their district/subdivision”, many officials can be seen enjoying weekends in Chandigarh or Patiala. “Usually, there is nothing much to do on the weekends, thus we catch up with our friends,” said an official. Meanwhile, even SHO, DSP and SP-rank officers can be seen at clubs and cafes to ensure that their Page 3 status remains intact.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Parvesh Sharma, Archit Watts, Manav Mander, Aman Sood & Sukhmeet Bhasin

